In pics: Anant ambani, Radhika merchant's engagement ceremony

6 Photos . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 08:13 PM IST Livemint

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant who have known e... more

Anant Ambani, left, son of Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited Mukesh Ambani poses with his fiancee Radhika Merchant during their engagement ceremony in Mumbai, India,  (AP)
1/6Anant Ambani, left, son of Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited Mukesh Ambani poses with his fiancee Radhika Merchant during their engagement ceremony in Mumbai, India,  (AP)
Industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pose for photos with Nita Ambani during their engagement ceremony, in Mumbai. (PTI)
2/6Industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pose for photos with Nita Ambani during their engagement ceremony, in Mumbai. (PTI)
Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited Mukesh Ambani, left, waves to the photographers as he poses with his family members on the occasion of engagement of his son Anant Ambani (AP)
3/6Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited Mukesh Ambani, left, waves to the photographers as he poses with his family members on the occasion of engagement of his son Anant Ambani (AP)
 Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant during their engagement ceremony (PTI)
4/6 Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant during their engagement ceremony (PTI)
Anant Ambani poses with his fiance Radhika Merchant during their engagement ceremony  (AFP)
5/6Anant Ambani poses with his fiance Radhika Merchant during their engagement ceremony  (AFP)
Anant Ambani is the younger son of RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani, while Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Encore Healthcare chief Viren Merchant (REUTERS)
6/6Anant Ambani is the younger son of RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani, while Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Encore Healthcare chief Viren Merchant (REUTERS)
