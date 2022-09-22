OPEN APP

In pics: Another strong quake shakes Mexico

Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 03:33 PM IST

A strong earthquake jolted Mexico on Thursday, sen... more

Residents stand in a street after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Mexico City on September 22, 2022.  (AFP)
Residents stand in a street after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Mexico City on September 22, 2022.  (AFP)
People are seen at the Tlatelolco neighborhood after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Mexico City today. (AFP)
People are seen at the Tlatelolco neighborhood after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Mexico City today. (AFP)
A view shows debris from a landslide blocking a road, after an earthquake on Monday, in an area of Huitzontla, Michoacan, Mexico.  (REUTERS)
A view shows debris from a landslide blocking a road, after an earthquake on Monday, in an area of Huitzontla, Michoacan, Mexico.  (REUTERS)
Similar earthquake was seen in Taiwan. A bridge collapsed after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit Hualien on September 18, Taiwan, September 21, 2022.  (REUTERS)
Similar earthquake was seen in Taiwan. A bridge collapsed after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit Hualien on September 18, Taiwan, September 21, 2022.  (REUTERS)
Residents stand in a street after the earthquake in Mexico. (AFP)
Residents stand in a street after the earthquake in Mexico. (AFP)
