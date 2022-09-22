In pics: Another strong quake shakes Mexico 5 Photos . Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 03:33 PM IST Livemint A strong earthquake jolted Mexico on Thursday, sen... moreA strong earthquake jolted Mexico on Thursday, sending people rushing out into the streets of the capital in the middle of the night, days after a powerful tremor left at least two people dead. 1/5Residents stand in a street after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Mexico City on September 22, 2022. (AFP) 2/5People are seen at the Tlatelolco neighborhood after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Mexico City today. (AFP) 3/5A view shows debris from a landslide blocking a road, after an earthquake on Monday, in an area of Huitzontla, Michoacan, Mexico. (REUTERS) 4/5Similar earthquake was seen in Taiwan. A bridge collapsed after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit Hualien on September 18, Taiwan, September 21, 2022. (REUTERS) 5/5Residents stand in a street after the earthquake in Mexico. (AFP)