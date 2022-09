In pics: Another strong quake shakes Mexico

A strong earthquake jolted Mexico on Thursday, sending people rushing out into the streets of the capital in the middle of the night, days after a powerful tremor left at least two people dead.

1/5Residents stand in a street after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Mexico City on September 22, 2022.

2/5People are seen at the Tlatelolco neighborhood after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Mexico City today.

3/5A view shows debris from a landslide blocking a road, after an earthquake on Monday, in an area of Huitzontla, Michoacan, Mexico.

4/5Similar earthquake was seen in Taiwan. A bridge collapsed after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit Hualien on September 18, Taiwan, September 21, 2022.