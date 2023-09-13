comScore
In pics: Apple iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Ultra 2, Watch Series 9 launched! Have a look

In pics: Apple iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Ultra 2, Watch Series 9 launched! Have a look

6 Photos . Updated: 13 Sep 2023, 02:02 AM IST Govind Choudhary
  • Here is everything launched at Apple Wonderlust event 2023.
The iPhone 15 is equipped with the A16 Bionic SoC, featuring two high-performance cores that boast a 20 percent reduction in power consumption, alongside a 6-core CPU for enhanced performance.  (Apple)
1/6The iPhone 15 is equipped with the A16 Bionic SoC, featuring two high-performance cores that boast a 20 percent reduction in power consumption, alongside a 6-core CPU for enhanced performance.  (Apple)
The iPhone 15 Plus now features the remarkable Dynamic Island, initially introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro, delivering an enhanced and dynamic user interface. (Apple)
2/6The iPhone 15 Plus now features the remarkable Dynamic Island, initially introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro, delivering an enhanced and dynamic user interface. (Apple)
The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models feature a titanium chassis that is not only lighter but also more durable, with a brushed effect that minimizes fingerprint smudges. (Apple)
3/6The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models feature a titanium chassis that is not only lighter but also more durable, with a brushed effect that minimizes fingerprint smudges. (Apple)
The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are both powered by the A17 Pro chip. (Apple)
4/6The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are both powered by the A17 Pro chip. (Apple)
The new Watch Ultra 2 boasts the largest display ever seen on an Apple Watch and reaches an impressive peak brightness of 3000 nits, marking a 50 percent increase compared to the first-generation Apple Watch Ultra (Apple)
5/6The new Watch Ultra 2 boasts the largest display ever seen on an Apple Watch and reaches an impressive peak brightness of 3000 nits, marking a 50 percent increase compared to the first-generation Apple Watch Ultra (Apple)
The latest Apple Watch is equipped with the most advanced S9 chipset, providing impressive power. Apple has introduced a new Siri+health feature that allows users to engage with the voice assistant for reminders.  (Apple)
6/6The latest Apple Watch is equipped with the most advanced S9 chipset, providing impressive power. Apple has introduced a new Siri+health feature that allows users to engage with the voice assistant for reminders.  (Apple)
