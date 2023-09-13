In pics: Apple iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Ultra 2, Watch Series 9 launched! Have a look 6 Photos . Updated: 13 Sep 2023, 02:02 AM IST Govind Choudhary Here is everything launched at Apple Wonderlust event 2023. 1/6The iPhone 15 is equipped with the A16 Bionic SoC, featuring two high-performance cores that boast a 20 percent reduction in power consumption, alongside a 6-core CPU for enhanced performance. 2/6The iPhone 15 Plus now features the remarkable Dynamic Island, initially introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro, delivering an enhanced and dynamic user interface. 3/6The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models feature a titanium chassis that is not only lighter but also more durable, with a brushed effect that minimizes fingerprint smudges. 4/6The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are both powered by the A17 Pro chip. 5/6The new Watch Ultra 2 boasts the largest display ever seen on an Apple Watch and reaches an impressive peak brightness of 3000 nits, marking a 50 percent increase compared to the first-generation Apple Watch Ultra 6/6The latest Apple Watch is equipped with the most advanced S9 chipset, providing impressive power. Apple has introduced a new Siri+health feature that allows users to engage with the voice assistant for reminders.