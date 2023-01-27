In pics: Audi Activesphere Concept EV debuts with AR

OPEN APP
5 Photos . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 07:03 PM IST Livemint
  • Audi has taken the wraps off its Activesphere Concept EV, its latest electric pickup truck with off-road capabilities. It offers next generation future technology with AR.
Audi has taken the wraps off its Activesphere Concept EV, its latest electric pickup truck with off-road capabilities.  (Audi)
It offers next generation future technology with AR. (Audi)
It is based on the modern PPE platform. (Audi)
Its highlight is the cabin which uses AR for all vehicle controls like climate control, navigation and more. (Audi)
It offers VR glasses for the driver and passengers. (Audi)
