Home / Photos / In pics: Audi Activesphere Concept EV debuts with AR

5 Photos . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 07:03 PM IST Livemint

  • Audi has taken the wraps off its Activesphere Concept EV, its latest electric pickup truck with off-road capabilities. It offers next generation future technology with AR.

1/5Audi has taken the wraps off its Activesphere Concept EV, its latest electric pickup truck with off-road capabilities. 
2/5It offers next generation future technology with AR.
3/5It is based on the modern PPE platform.
4/5Its highlight is the cabin which uses AR for all vehicle controls like climate control, navigation and more.
5/5It offers VR glasses for the driver and passengers.