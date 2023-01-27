In pics: Audi Activesphere Concept EV debuts with AR 5 Photos . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 07:03 PM IST Livemint Audi has taken the wraps off its Activesphere Concept EV, its latest electric pickup truck with off-road capabilities. It offers next generation future technology with AR. 1/5Audi has taken the wraps off its Activesphere Concept EV, its latest electric pickup truck with off-road capabilities. 2/5It offers next generation future technology with AR. 3/5It is based on the modern PPE platform. 4/5Its highlight is the cabin which uses AR for all vehicle controls like climate control, navigation and more. 5/5It offers VR glasses for the driver and passengers.