Home/ Photos / In pics: Backstreet Boys back in India after 13 long years

In pics: Backstreet Boys back in India after 13 long years

6 Photos . Updated: 05 May 2023, 04:27 PM IST Livemint

Backstreet Boys started their India tour with a ju... more

American boy band Backstreet Boys perform during the DNA World Tour concert in Mumbai on May 4, 2023. They are set to perform in Airia Mall, Gurgaon on May 5th for their second performance.  (AFP)
1/6American boy band Backstreet Boys perform during the DNA World Tour concert in Mumbai on May 4, 2023. They are set to perform in Airia Mall, Gurgaon on May 5th for their second performance.  (AFP)
Actors like Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, social media influencer Faisal Shaikh and politician Zeeshan Siddique were all spotted at the Mumbai concert on May 4th.  (AFP)
2/6Actors like Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, social media influencer Faisal Shaikh and politician Zeeshan Siddique were all spotted at the Mumbai concert on May 4th.  (AFP)
American boy band Backstreet Boys perform during the DNA World Tour concert in Mumbai on May 4, 2023.  (AFP)
3/6American boy band Backstreet Boys perform during the DNA World Tour concert in Mumbai on May 4, 2023.  (AFP)
The crowds were seen to singing along to ‘I Wanna Be With You’, ‘Backstreet’s Back' and many other classic hits produced by Backstreet Boys. A thrilling atmosphere was created by the fusion of lights and music.  (PTI)
4/6The crowds were seen to singing along to ‘I Wanna Be With You’, ‘Backstreet’s Back' and many other classic hits produced by Backstreet Boys. A thrilling atmosphere was created by the fusion of lights and music.  (PTI)
The 5 member group upheld their tradition of their acappella style singing. For performances such as ‘I Want it That Way’ and ‘Breath’, the singers do not use instruments.  (PTI)
5/6The 5 member group upheld their tradition of their acappella style singing. For performances such as ‘I Want it That Way’ and ‘Breath’, the singers do not use instruments.  (PTI)
The popular band landed in Mumbai on May 3. The members of the American vocal group Backstreet Boys are Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson. (PTI)
6/6The popular band landed in Mumbai on May 3. The members of the American vocal group Backstreet Boys are Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson. (PTI)
