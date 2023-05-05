In pics: Backstreet Boys back in India after 13 long years

6 Photos . Updated: 05 May 2023, 04:27 PM IST

Backstreet Boys started their India tour with a jubilant Mumbai performance which was joined by several B-town celebrities as well. The popular American boy band is in India as a part of its DNA world tour this May

1/6American boy band Backstreet Boys perform during the DNA World Tour concert in Mumbai on May 4, 2023. They are set to perform in Airia Mall, Gurgaon on May 5th for their second performance.

2/6Actors like Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, social media influencer Faisal Shaikh and politician Zeeshan Siddique were all spotted at the Mumbai concert on May 4th.

3/6American boy band Backstreet Boys perform during the DNA World Tour concert in Mumbai on May 4, 2023.

4/6The crowds were seen to singing along to ‘I Wanna Be With You’, ‘Backstreet’s Back' and many other classic hits produced by Backstreet Boys. A thrilling atmosphere was created by the fusion of lights and music.

5/6The 5 member group upheld their tradition of their acappella style singing. For performances such as ‘I Want it That Way’ and ‘Breath’, the singers do not use instruments.