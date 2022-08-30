OPEN APP

In Pics: Bengaluru heavy rains turn city roads into river

6 Photos . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 06:15 PM IST Livemint
  • Intense rains in several parts of Bengaluru threw city out of gear where roads inundated with water creating traffic problems across the city
  • Bengaluru Urban DC also declared holiday for schools and colleges amid the heavy rains
Residents use a boat to travel at the flooded Rainbow Drive locality in Bengaluru (PTI)
1/6Residents use a boat to travel at the flooded Rainbow Drive locality in Bengaluru (PTI)
Vehicles stranded on the flooded underpass on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, in Ramanagara amid heavy rains in the city (ANI)
2/6Vehicles stranded on the flooded underpass on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, in Ramanagara amid heavy rains in the city (ANI)
Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai crossing through the water amid heavy rains in Bengaluru (DP Satish / Twitter)
3/6Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai crossing through the water amid heavy rains in Bengaluru (DP Satish / Twitter)
 A car is damaged after an uprooted tree fell on it triggered by heavy rains and wind, at 18th Cross Rd, Malleswaram, in Bengaluru. (ANI)
4/6 A car is damaged after an uprooted tree fell on it triggered by heavy rains and wind, at 18th Cross Rd, Malleswaram, in Bengaluru. (ANI)
Due to heavy rainfall, a bus partially submerged at a flooded underpass on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway at Ramnagar, Karnataka on Monday. Ultimately the passenger had to be rescued from the spot. (PTI)
5/6Due to heavy rainfall, a bus partially submerged at a flooded underpass on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway at Ramnagar, Karnataka on Monday. Ultimately the passenger had to be rescued from the spot. (PTI)
Even on Saturday, due to heavy rains a bridge leading to a village washed away on Mysore Bengaluru highway on outskirts of Bengaluru.  (ANI)
6/6Even on Saturday, due to heavy rains a bridge leading to a village washed away on Mysore Bengaluru highway on outskirts of Bengaluru.  (ANI)
