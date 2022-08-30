In Pics: Bengaluru heavy rains turn city roads into river 6 Photos . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 06:15 PM IST Livemint Intense rains in several parts of Bengaluru threw city out of gear where roads inundated with water creating traffic problems across the cityBengaluru Urban DC also declared holiday for schools and colleges amid the heavy rains 1/6Residents use a boat to travel at the flooded Rainbow Drive locality in Bengaluru < 2/6Vehicles stranded on the flooded underpass on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, in Ramanagara amid heavy rains in the city < 3/6Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai crossing through the water amid heavy rains in Bengaluru < 4/6 A car is damaged after an uprooted tree fell on it triggered by heavy rains and wind, at 18th Cross Rd, Malleswaram, in Bengaluru. < 5/6Due to heavy rainfall, a bus partially submerged at a flooded underpass on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway at Ramnagar, Karnataka on Monday. Ultimately the passenger had to be rescued from the spot. < 6/6Even on Saturday, due to heavy rains a bridge leading to a village washed away on Mysore Bengaluru highway on outskirts of Bengaluru. <