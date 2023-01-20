In pics: Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Azure debuts in India 5 Photos . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 06:36 PM IST Livemint Speaking of powertrain, the luxury SUV gets a 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine which has been twin-turbocharged. It produces 582 bhp and 770 Nm of peak torque. The top speed of the new Bentayga EWB is claimed to be 290 kmph and can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 4.6 seconds.Notably, the price of the luxury car is bound to fluctuate due to factors like exchange rate, government taxes and customisations as per the requirements of individuals. 1/5Bentley has launched its Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Azure in India with their official partner, Exclusive Motors., at a price of ₹6 crores. (Bentley Motors) 2/5The major difference between the standard Bentayga and Bentayga EWB is its extended wheelbase. The automaker has extended the wheelbase of the SUV by 180mm. (Bentley Motors) 3/5This increased length is said to be added to the back door so the rear occupants would be able to reap the advantage of the additional legroom. (Bentley Motors) 4/5 Bentley has fitted the Bentayga EWB with airline seats which can be adjusted in 22 ways that come with a www auto climate sensing system and postural adjusting technology. (Bentley Motors) 5/5The Bentayga EWB gets a new front grille and polished 22-inch alloy wheels. The SUV gets quilted seats, mood lighting, a heated steering wheel and Advanced Driver Aids System. Additionally, there is an all-wheel steering as well. (Bentley Motors)