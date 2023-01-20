OPEN APP
Home / Photos / In pics: Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Azure debuts in India

In pics: Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Azure debuts in India

5 Photos . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 06:36 PM IST Livemint
  • Speaking of powertrain, the luxury SUV gets a 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine which has been twin-turbocharged. It produces 582 bhp and 770 Nm of peak torque. The top speed of the new Bentayga EWB is claimed to be 290 kmph and can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 4.6 seconds.
  • Notably, the price of the luxury car is bound to fluctuate due to factors like exchange rate, government taxes and customisations as per the requirements of individuals.
Bentley has launched its Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Azure in India with their official partner, Exclusive Motors., at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6 crores. (Bentley Motors)
1/5Bentley has launched its Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Azure in India with their official partner, Exclusive Motors., at a price of 6 crores. (Bentley Motors)
The major difference between the standard Bentayga and Bentayga EWB is its extended wheelbase. The automaker has extended the wheelbase of the SUV by 180mm. (Bentley Motors)
2/5The major difference between the standard Bentayga and Bentayga EWB is its extended wheelbase. The automaker has extended the wheelbase of the SUV by 180mm. (Bentley Motors)
This increased length is said to be added to the back door so the rear occupants would be able to reap the advantage of the additional legroom. (Bentley Motors)
3/5This increased length is said to be added to the back door so the rear occupants would be able to reap the advantage of the additional legroom. (Bentley Motors)
 Bentley has fitted the Bentayga EWB with airline seats which can be adjusted in 22 ways that come with a www auto climate sensing system and postural adjusting technology.  (Bentley Motors)
4/5 Bentley has fitted the Bentayga EWB with airline seats which can be adjusted in 22 ways that come with a www auto climate sensing system and postural adjusting technology.  (Bentley Motors)
The Bentayga EWB gets a new front grille and polished 22-inch alloy wheels. The SUV gets quilted seats, mood lighting, a heated steering wheel and Advanced Driver Aids System. Additionally, there is an all-wheel steering as well.  (Bentley Motors)
5/5The Bentayga EWB gets a new front grille and polished 22-inch alloy wheels. The SUV gets quilted seats, mood lighting, a heated steering wheel and Advanced Driver Aids System. Additionally, there is an all-wheel steering as well.  (Bentley Motors)
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout