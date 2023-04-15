OPEN APP
Home / Photos / In pics: Best bikes in India under Rs. 2 lakh

In pics: Best bikes in India under Rs. 2 lakh

6 Photos . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 04:58 PM IST Livemint
  • Looking for a bike under Rs. 2 lakh? Our comprehensive list includes popular models like the Royal Enfield Classic 350, KTM 200 Duke, and more, with essential details and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.
2023 Yamaha MT-15 is priced at Rs1,68,400 (ex-showroom). It comes with a side stand engine cut-off switch, traction control system and dual-channel ABS.  (Yamaha)
The KTM 200 Duke is a bike that is priced at Rs. 1.92 Lakh and comes in two colors with one variant. It is equipped with a 199.5 cc bs6 engine. (KTM)
Royal Enfield has recently launched its next-generation bike, the Classic 350. The base variant (Redditch Series) with Single Channel ABS - BS6 is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,91,486, while the highest variant with Dual Channel ABS (Chrome and Stealth - BS6) is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,19,935. (Royal Enfield)
The ex-showroom price for the Yamaha R15 V4 ranges from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.75 Lakhs to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.87 Lakhs, and it is available in five different variants. The highest-priced variant is the Yamaha R15 V4, which is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.87 Lakhs. (Yamaha)
The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is a sporty naked bike that comes in 5 variants and 6 colors, with a price range of Rs. 1.23 Lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.45 Lakh in India. Equipped with a 159cc BS6 engine and a 5-speed gearbox, this bike offers a smooth and exciting ride. (TVS)
The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is currently priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,22,854 for the single-channel ABS variant, while the dual-channel version is available for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,29,645 (ex-showroom Delhi). (BAJAJ)
