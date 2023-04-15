In pics: Best bikes in India under Rs. 2 lakh 6 Photos . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 04:58 PM IST Livemint Looking for a bike under Rs. 2 lakh? Our comprehensive list includes popular models like the Royal Enfield Classic 350, KTM 200 Duke, and more, with essential details and user reviews to help you make an informed decision. 1/62023 Yamaha MT-15 is priced at Rs1,68,400 (ex-showroom). It comes with a side stand engine cut-off switch, traction control system and dual-channel ABS. (Yamaha) 2/6The KTM 200 Duke is a bike that is priced at Rs. 1.92 Lakh and comes in two colors with one variant. It is equipped with a 199.5 cc bs6 engine. (KTM) 3/6Royal Enfield has recently launched its next-generation bike, the Classic 350. The base variant (Redditch Series) with Single Channel ABS - BS6 is priced at ₹1,91,486, while the highest variant with Dual Channel ABS (Chrome and Stealth - BS6) is priced at ₹2,19,935. (Royal Enfield) 4/6The ex-showroom price for the Yamaha R15 V4 ranges from ₹1.75 Lakhs to ₹1.87 Lakhs, and it is available in five different variants. The highest-priced variant is the Yamaha R15 V4, which is priced at ₹1.87 Lakhs. (Yamaha) 5/6The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is a sporty naked bike that comes in 5 variants and 6 colors, with a price range of Rs. 1.23 Lakh to ₹1.45 Lakh in India. Equipped with a 159cc BS6 engine and a 5-speed gearbox, this bike offers a smooth and exciting ride. (TVS) 6/6The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is currently priced at ₹1,22,854 for the single-channel ABS variant, while the dual-channel version is available for ₹1,29,645 (ex-showroom Delhi). (BAJAJ)