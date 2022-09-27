In Pics: Best Durga Puja Pandals of Kolkata 7 Photos . Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 04:58 PM IST Livemint Durga Puja festival 2022 is special is many ways as it will be after two years people will come out of their houses to celebrate the festival after the pandemicAlso, this year UNESCO has inscribed the Durga Puja festival in its list of 'Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity' 1/7Mudiali Club this year will have a colorful rainbow theme which will depict happiness and hope in the post pandemic world (My.Kolkata/ Twitter) 2/7West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the Khidirpur 74 Pally Durga Pandal (TMC Twitter) 3/7An inside view of Ajeya Sanghati Durga Pandal in Kolkata on Monday (TMC Twitter) 4/7Sreebhumi Durga Puja Pandal have a history in establishing very beautiful pandals every year. This year they are trying the theme of Vatican city ( Sariful Mallick/ Twitter) 5/7The Barisha Club Durga Pandal, in Kolkata is also very famous and they try out different themes every year. (TMC Twitter) 6/7Hazara Park Durga Puja Pandal has chosen 'Tandav' Theme this year as they celebrate grand 80th year’s festivities (Curlytales) 7/7Young Boys Club of Bengal will again try some amazing themed pandal this year in order to conceptualize the theme of ‘Mayurpankhi Nouka’ (Curlytales)