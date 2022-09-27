Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
In Pics: Best Durga Puja Pandals of Kolkata

7 Photos . Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 04:58 PM IST Livemint

  • Durga Puja festival 2022 is special is many ways as it will be after two years people will come out of their houses to celebrate the festival after the pandemic
  • Also, this year UNESCO has inscribed the Durga Puja festival in its list of 'Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity'

1/7Mudiali Club this year will have a colorful rainbow theme which will depict happiness and hope in the post pandemic world
2/7West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the Khidirpur 74 Pally Durga Pandal
3/7An inside view of Ajeya Sanghati Durga Pandal in Kolkata on Monday
4/7Sreebhumi Durga Puja Pandal have a history in establishing very beautiful pandals every year. This year they are trying the theme of Vatican city
5/7The Barisha Club Durga Pandal, in Kolkata is also very famous and they try out different themes every year.
6/7Hazara Park Durga Puja Pandal has chosen 'Tandav' Theme this year as they celebrate grand 80th year’s festivities
7/7Young Boys Club of Bengal will again try some amazing themed pandal this year in order to conceptualize the theme of ‘Mayurpankhi Nouka’
