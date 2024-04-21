Hello User
Business News/ Photos / In Pics | Best gaming phones to buy under 30,000 in April 2024 ft. iQOO Neo 7 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE 4 and more

In Pics | Best gaming phones to buy under 30,000 in April 2024 ft. iQOO Neo 7 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE 4 and more

5 Photos . Updated: 21 Apr 2024, 03:39 PM IST Livemint

  • From iQOO Neo 7 Pro to Nothing Phone 2a and more, checkout the best gaming phones you can buy under 30,000 in the month of April 2024 in India.

1/5iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is powered by the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and also features a primary 50MP OIS camera setup. The smartphone is currently available at a price of 29,999 on Amazon and the price can be further reduced with bank offers.

2/5OnePlus Nord CE 4 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and is paired with Adreno 720 GPU for graphics-intensive tasks. The smartphone is currently listed at a price of 24,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB variant and the effective price further drops with bank offers.

3/5Nothing Phone 2a runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset and is paired with a Mali-G610 MC4 GPU. The smartphone starts at a price of 23,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. 

4/5Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and starts at a price of 27,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. 

5/5Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity D8300 Ultra Processor, Poco X6 Pro is priced at 25,499 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

