OPEN APP
Home / Photos / In pics: Best mobile games of 2022

In pics: Best mobile games of 2022

7 Photos . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 07:00 PM IST Livemint
  • Both Google and Apple have announced their list of best mobile games of 2022. Here, we bring you a list of names of mobile games that gained top spot in the list.
Among US | It is a multiplayer social deduction game
1/7Among US | It is a multiplayer social deduction game
FIFA Mobile | It is available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store
2/7FIFA Mobile | It is available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store
Rocket League Sideswipe | It is a multiplayer car soccer mobile game. It is available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.
3/7Rocket League Sideswipe | It is a multiplayer car soccer mobile game. It is available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.
COD Mobile | Available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store
4/7COD Mobile | Available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store
Moncage | It is also available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store
5/7Moncage | It is also available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store
Apex Legends Mobile | The multiplayer strategic battle royale shooter game is available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store
6/7Apex Legends Mobile | The multiplayer strategic battle royale shooter game is available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store
Pokemon Go | Set in Augmented Reality (AR), the mobile game is available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store
7/7Pokemon Go | Set in Augmented Reality (AR), the mobile game is available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout