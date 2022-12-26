Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Photos / In pics: Best mobile games of 2022

In pics: Best mobile games of 2022

7 Photos . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 07:00 PM IST Livemint

  • Both Google and Apple have announced their list of best mobile games of 2022. Here, we bring you a list of names of mobile games that gained top spot in the list.

1/7Among US | It is a multiplayer social deduction game
2/7FIFA Mobile | It is available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store
3/7Rocket League Sideswipe | It is a multiplayer car soccer mobile game. It is available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.
4/7COD Mobile | Available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store
5/7Moncage | It is also available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store
6/7Apex Legends Mobile | The multiplayer strategic battle royale shooter game is available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store
7/7Pokemon Go | Set in Augmented Reality (AR), the mobile game is available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store