In pics: Best selling hatchbacks in January 2023

5 Photos . Updated: 12 Feb 2023, 08:25 PM IST Neha Saini

Maruti Suzuki sold 21,411 units of Alto hatchbacks, witnessing an impressive sales growth of 73 per cent.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R registered second-highest sal es in the hatchback segment. The company sold 20,466 units of Wagon R last month.
Maruti Suzuki sold 16,440 units of Swift in January, 2023. The hatchback saw a 14% drop in sales compared to 2022.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno found 16,357 takers in January this year.
Tata Tiago is another hatchback in the top 5 selling category with 9,032 units sold last month.
