In pics: Best selling hatchbacks in January 2023

12 Feb 2023

Maruti Suzuki dominated the hatchback segment. The automaker sold four out of the top five hatchback models last month. Here are the top five best-selling hatchbacks in the country in January 2023.

1/5Maruti Suzuki sold 21,411 units of Alto hatchbacks, witnessing an impressive sales growth of 73 per cent.

2/5Maruti Suzuki Wagon R registered second-highest sal es in the hatchback segment. The company sold 20,466 units of Wagon R last month.

3/5Maruti Suzuki sold 16,440 units of Swift in January, 2023. The hatchback saw a 14% drop in sales compared to 2022.

4/5Maruti Suzuki Baleno found 16,357 takers in January this year.