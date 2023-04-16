Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
In pics: Best selling SUVs of March 2023

In pics: Best selling SUVs of March 2023

5 Photos . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 06:10 PM IST Livemint

  • Here's a quick look at the top five best-selling SUV's of March

1/5Maruti Suzuki Brezza |  A total of 16,227 units were sold in March, 2023.
2/5Tata Nexon | A total of 14,769 units of the subcompact SUV were sold last month.
3/5Hyundai Creta | Sales of 14,026 units of Hyundai Creta were registered last month.
4/5Tata Punch | The company sold 10,894 units of Punch SUV in March 2023.
5/5Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara | In March 2023, a total of 10.045 units of Grand Vitara were sold.