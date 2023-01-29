In pics: Best smartphones to buy under ₹15,000 5 Photos . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 08:30 PM IST Livemint The realme 9i 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, features a 6.6-inch 90Hz IPS LCD screen and is protected by Panda Glass.The iQOO Z6 44W is powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset and features a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen. It runs on Funtouch 12 based on Android 12 out of the box. 1/5The POCO X4 Pro sports a 6.67-inch 120Hz FullHD+ AMOLED screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and features the Snapdragon 695 chipset. 2/5The realme 9i 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, features a 6.6-inch 90Hz IPS LCD screen and is protected by Panda Glass. 3/5The Motorola G62 sports the Snapdragon 695 chipset, features a 6.55-inch 120Hz FullHD+ LCD display and come with 12 5G bands. 4/5The iQOO Z6 44W is powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset and features a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen. It runs on Funtouch 12 based on Android 12 out of the box. 5/5The 4G version of Samsung M13 is powered by the in-house developed Exynos 850 chipset and comes with a 6.6-inch FullHD+ PLS LCD display.