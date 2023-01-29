OPEN APP
Home / Photos / In pics: Best smartphones to buy under 15,000

In pics: Best smartphones to buy under 15,000

5 Photos . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 08:30 PM IST Livemint
  • The realme 9i 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, features a 6.6-inch 90Hz IPS LCD screen and is protected by Panda Glass.
  • The iQOO Z6 44W is powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset and features a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen. It runs on Funtouch 12 based on Android 12 out of the box.
The POCO X4 Pro sports a 6.67-inch 120Hz FullHD+ AMOLED screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and features the Snapdragon 695 chipset.
1/5The POCO X4 Pro sports a 6.67-inch 120Hz FullHD+ AMOLED screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and features the Snapdragon 695 chipset.
The realme 9i 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, features a 6.6-inch 90Hz IPS LCD screen and is protected by Panda Glass.
2/5The realme 9i 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, features a 6.6-inch 90Hz IPS LCD screen and is protected by Panda Glass.
The Motorola G62 sports the Snapdragon 695 chipset, features a 6.55-inch 120Hz FullHD+ LCD display and come with 12 5G bands. 
3/5The Motorola G62 sports the Snapdragon 695 chipset, features a 6.55-inch 120Hz FullHD+ LCD display and come with 12 5G bands. 
The iQOO Z6 44W is powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset and features a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen. It runs on Funtouch 12 based on Android 12 out of the box.
4/5The iQOO Z6 44W is powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset and features a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen. It runs on Funtouch 12 based on Android 12 out of the box.
The 4G version of Samsung M13 is powered by the in-house developed Exynos 850 chipset and comes with a 6.6-inch FullHD+ PLS LCD display.
5/5The 4G version of Samsung M13 is powered by the in-house developed Exynos 850 chipset and comes with a 6.6-inch FullHD+ PLS LCD display.
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout