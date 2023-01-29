Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Photos / In pics: Best smartphones to buy under 15,000

In pics: Best smartphones to buy under 15,000

5 Photos . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 08:30 PM IST Livemint

1/5The POCO X4 Pro sports a 6.67-inch 120Hz FullHD+ AMOLED screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and features the Snapdragon 695 chipset.
2/5The realme 9i 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, features a 6.6-inch 90Hz IPS LCD screen and is protected by Panda Glass.
3/5The Motorola G62 sports the Snapdragon 695 chipset, features a 6.55-inch 120Hz FullHD+ LCD display and come with 12 5G bands. 
4/5The iQOO Z6 44W is powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset and features a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen. It runs on Funtouch 12 based on Android 12 out of the box.
5/5The 4G version of Samsung M13 is powered by the in-house developed Exynos 850 chipset and comes with a 6.6-inch FullHD+ PLS LCD display.