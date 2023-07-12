comScore
OPEN IN APP
Business News/ Photos / In pics: Best SUVS of June 2023 under 20 lakhs including Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor and more

In pics: Best SUVS of June 2023 under 20 lakhs including Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor and more

5 Photos . Updated: 12 Jul 2023, 02:35 PM IST Govind Choudhary
  • Here are the top selling SUVs in India.
 Force Gurkha comes at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,10,000. Force Motors has sold 67 of the vehicle in June 2023. (Force Motors)
1/5 Force Gurkha comes at a price of 15,10,000. Force Motors has sold 67 of the vehicle in June 2023. (Force Motors)
 Hyundai Motor India Ltd has sold 16,556 units of Creta in June 2023. The SUV is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,87,000 for the starting model. (Hyundai)
2/5 Hyundai Motor India Ltd has sold 16,556 units of Creta in June 2023. The SUV is priced at 10,87,000 for the starting model. (Hyundai)
Kia Motors India Pvt Ltd has sold 12,863 units of Seltos in June 2023. The SUV is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.89 lakh for the base model. (Kia Motor)
3/5Kia Motors India Pvt Ltd has sold 12,863 units of Seltos in June 2023. The SUV is priced at 10.89 lakh for the base model. (Kia Motor)
 MG Motor India Pvt Ltd has sold total 2,267 units of Astor in June 2023. The price of this SUV begins at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.51 lakhs. (MG Motor)
4/5 MG Motor India Pvt Ltd has sold total 2,267 units of Astor in June 2023. The price of this SUV begins at 10.51 lakhs. (MG Motor)
 Skoda Auto India Pvt Ltd has sold 5,255 units of Kushaq) in June 2023. It is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.59 lakhs for the base model. (Skoda Auto India Pvt Ltd)
5/5 Skoda Auto India Pvt Ltd has sold 5,255 units of Kushaq) in June 2023. It is priced at 11.59 lakhs for the base model. (Skoda Auto India Pvt Ltd)
OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout