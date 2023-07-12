In pics: Best SUVS of June 2023 under ₹20 lakhs including Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor and more 5 Photos . Updated: 12 Jul 2023, 02:35 PM IST Govind Choudhary Here are the top selling SUVs in India. 1/5 Force Gurkha comes at a price of ₹15,10,000. Force Motors has sold 67 of the vehicle in June 2023. (Force Motors) 2/5 Hyundai Motor India Ltd has sold 16,556 units of Creta in June 2023. The SUV is priced at ₹10,87,000 for the starting model. (Hyundai) 3/5Kia Motors India Pvt Ltd has sold 12,863 units of Seltos in June 2023. The SUV is priced at ₹10.89 lakh for the base model. (Kia Motor) 4/5 MG Motor India Pvt Ltd has sold total 2,267 units of Astor in June 2023. The price of this SUV begins at ₹10.51 lakhs. (MG Motor) 5/5 Skoda Auto India Pvt Ltd has sold 5,255 units of Kushaq) in June 2023. It is priced at ₹11.59 lakhs for the base model. (Skoda Auto India Pvt Ltd)