Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
OPEN APP
Business News/ Photos / In pics: Best SUVS of June 2023 under 20 lakhs including Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor and more

In pics: Best SUVS of June 2023 under 20 lakhs including Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor and more

5 Photos . Updated: 12 Jul 2023, 02:35 PM IST Govind Choudhary

  • Here are the top selling SUVs in India.

1/5 Force Gurkha comes at a price of 15,10,000. Force Motors has sold 67 of the vehicle in June 2023.
2/5 Hyundai Motor India Ltd has sold 16,556 units of Creta in June 2023. The SUV is priced at 10,87,000 for the starting model.
3/5Kia Motors India Pvt Ltd has sold 12,863 units of Seltos in June 2023. The SUV is priced at 10.89 lakh for the base model.
4/5 MG Motor India Pvt Ltd has sold total 2,267 units of Astor in June 2023. The price of this SUV begins at 10.51 lakhs.
5/5 Skoda Auto India Pvt Ltd has sold 5,255 units of Kushaq) in June 2023. It is priced at 11.59 lakhs for the base model.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.