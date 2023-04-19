In pics: Big launches of Shanghai Auto Show

OPEN APP
7 Photos . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 12:41 PM IST Livemint

Nissan Arizon | It is built on CMF-EV platform.
Porsche Cayenne | The new Cayenne comes with different range of V6, V8 and plug-in hybrid powertrains.
Volkswagen ID 7 | The sedan EV is said to have a battery range of 700km.
Volvo Polestar 4 | It can jump from 0-100km/h time in 3.8 seconds.
BYD Seagull | The vehicle is available in three versions with starting prices of RMB 78,800.
BYD Yangwang 9 | It can boot from 0 to 96kmph in just two seconds.
Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 electric SUV | It is the company’s first electric model of luxury division.
