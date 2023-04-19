In pics: Big launches of Shanghai Auto Show 7 Photos . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 12:41 PM IST Livemint At the ongoing Shanghai Auto Show, car makers from... moreAt the ongoing Shanghai Auto Show, car makers from across the world are showcasing their newest and smartest products. Here’s a quick look at the top launches so far 1/7Nissan Arizon | It is built on CMF-EV platform. 2/7Porsche Cayenne | The new Cayenne comes with different range of V6, V8 and plug-in hybrid powertrains. 3/7Volkswagen ID 7 | The sedan EV is said to have a battery range of 700km. 4/7Volvo Polestar 4 | It can jump from 0-100km/h time in 3.8 seconds. 5/7BYD Seagull | The vehicle is available in three versions with starting prices of RMB 78,800. 6/7BYD Yangwang 9 | It can boot from 0 to 96kmph in just two seconds. 7/7Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 electric SUV | It is the company’s first electric model of luxury division.