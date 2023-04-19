In pics: Big launches of Shanghai Auto Show 7 Photos . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 12:41 PM IST Livemint At the ongoing Shanghai Auto Show, car makers from across the world are showcasing their newest and smartest products. Here’s a quick look at the top launches so far 1/7Nissan Arizon | It is built on CMF-EV platform. 2/7Porsche Cayenne | The new Cayenne comes with different range of V6, V8 and plug-in hybrid powertrains. 3/7Volkswagen ID 7 | The sedan EV is said to have a battery range of 700km. 4/7Volvo Polestar 4 | It can jump from 0-100km/h time in 3.8 seconds. 5/7BYD Seagull | The vehicle is available in three versions with starting prices of RMB 78,800. 6/7BYD Yangwang 9 | It can boot from 0 to 96kmph in just two seconds. 7/7Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 electric SUV | It is the company’s first electric model of luxury division.