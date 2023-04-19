In pics: Big launches of Shanghai Auto Show

At the ongoing Shanghai Auto Show, car makers from across the world are showcasing their newest and smartest products. Here’s a quick look at the top launches so far

1/7Nissan Arizon | It is built on CMF-EV platform.

2/7Porsche Cayenne | The new Cayenne comes with different range of V6, V8 and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

3/7Volkswagen ID 7 | The sedan EV is said to have a battery range of 700km.

4/7Volvo Polestar 4 | It can jump from 0-100km/h time in 3.8 seconds.

5/7BYD Seagull | The vehicle is available in three versions with starting prices of RMB 78,800.

6/7BYD Yangwang 9 | It can boot from 0 to 96kmph in just two seconds.