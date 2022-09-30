In pics: 'Biggest' ever National Games inauguration in Ahmedabad 8 Photos . Updated: 30 Sep 2022, 11:22 AM IST Livemint Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the 36th National Games in Ahmedabad on Thursday 1/8Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 36th National Games in a grand ceremony on Thursday < 2/8This is the first time National Games are being organized in the state of Gujarat < 3/8It is also the biggest National Games ever with more than Nearly 15,000 sportspersons, coaches participating across 36 sport categories < 4/8The mega event will be organised across six cities of Gujarat including Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar < 5/8Speaking at the inauguration ceremony the Prime Minister said more than 7000 athletes, 15000 participants, 35000 colleges, universities and schools and the direct connection of more than 50 lakh students with the National Games is amazing and unprecedented < 6/8Sardar Patel Sports Complex has facilities for many sports like Football, Hockey, Basketball, Kabaddi, Boxing and Lawn Tennis < 7/8“The victory of the players in the field of play, their strong performance, also paves the way for the victory of the country in other fields. The soft power of sports enhances the country's identity and image manifold.” PM Modi said at the event < 8/8People came out in heavy numbers to support the first ever National Games in their home state <