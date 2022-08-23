In pics: Bihar CTET, BTET candidates protest delay in teachers’ recruitment

8 Photos . Updated: 23 Aug 2022, 09:22 PM IST

Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) and Central ... moreBihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) and Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) candidates were injured and detained while agitating against persistent delays in issuing of the official notification crucial for their appointment, crucial Dak Bungalow intersection in the city was blocked for hours