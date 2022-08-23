OPEN APP

In pics: Bihar CTET, BTET candidates protest delay in teachers’ recruitment

8 Photos . Updated: 23 Aug 2022, 09:22 PM IST Livemint

Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) and Central ... more

Patna: Jan Adhikar Party supporters with BTET and CTET candidates block roads at the Dak Bungalow during a protest, in Patna, (PTI)
ADM (Law & Order) KK Singh hits a candidate with a baton during a protest by CTET and BTET qualified candidates. (PTI)
Security personnel helping injured candidate lying on the road during a protest by CTET and BTET qualified candidates demanding for 7th phase teacher's recruitment. (Pappi Sharma)
Police clashes with a media person who came to cover the protest of CTET and BTET qualified candidates at Patna, (PTI)
A candidate lies on the road after he was hit by ADM (Law & Order) KK Singh (R) with a baton during a protest by CTET and BTET qualified candidates demanding for 7th phase teacher's recruitment. (PTI)
Police used water canons on candidates who qualified for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) and were protesting to demand permanent jobs at the Dak Bungalow crossing in Patna, (Hindustan Times)
Police used batons on the crowd of BTET and CTET candidates protesting in Patna (Hindustan Times)
Candidates who qualified for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) protested to demand permanent jobs at the Dak Bungalow crossing in Patna were chased away by police. (Hindustan Times)
