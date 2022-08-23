In pics: Bihar CTET, BTET candidates protest delay in teachers’ recruitment 8 Photos . Updated: 23 Aug 2022, 09:22 PM IST Livemint Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) and Central ... moreBihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) and Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) candidates were injured and detained while agitating against persistent delays in issuing of the official notification crucial for their appointment, crucial Dak Bungalow intersection in the city was blocked for hours 1/8Patna: Jan Adhikar Party supporters with BTET and CTET candidates block roads at the Dak Bungalow during a protest, in Patna, (PTI) 2/8ADM (Law & Order) KK Singh hits a candidate with a baton during a protest by CTET and BTET qualified candidates. (PTI) 3/8Security personnel helping injured candidate lying on the road during a protest by CTET and BTET qualified candidates demanding for 7th phase teacher's recruitment. (Pappi Sharma) 4/8Police clashes with a media person who came to cover the protest of CTET and BTET qualified candidates at Patna, (PTI) 5/8A candidate lies on the road after he was hit by ADM (Law & Order) KK Singh (R) with a baton during a protest by CTET and BTET qualified candidates demanding for 7th phase teacher's recruitment. (PTI) 6/8Police used water canons on candidates who qualified for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) and were protesting to demand permanent jobs at the Dak Bungalow crossing in Patna, (Hindustan Times) 7/8Police used batons on the crowd of BTET and CTET candidates protesting in Patna (Hindustan Times) 8/8Candidates who qualified for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) protested to demand permanent jobs at the Dak Bungalow crossing in Patna were chased away by police. (Hindustan Times)