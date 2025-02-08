In Pics: BJP supporters break into celebration as party heads for landmark victory in Delhi 12 Photos . Updated: 08 Feb 2025, 12:59 PM IST Livemint BJP supporters erupted in celebration outside its Delhi headquarters as the latest counting trends showed the saffron party returning to power in the national capital after nearly 27 years with a decisive mandate. 1/12The BJP is poised to form a government in Delhi for the first time since 1998, with the latest Election Commission trends showing the saffron party ahead in 48 of the 70 assembly seats and AAP in 22. (PTI) 2/12Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva reaffirmed the party's confidence in forming a government in the national capital after offering prayers at the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place. (PTI) 3/12Delhi BJP chief said the next Delhi chief minister would be from the BJP and added that the central leadership would decide who it would be. ‘The results so far are in line with our expectations but we will wait for the final outcome,’ he told reporters (PTI) 4/12Supporters danced to the beats of 'dhol' and waved party flags, creating a festive atmosphere. Holding up cutouts of a lotus, the BJP's election symbol, they also smeared each other with saffron-coloured powder. (PTI) 5/12Among the hundreds of supporters celebrating outside the BJP office was a man dressed as Aamir Khan's eponymous character from the film ‘PK’ holding a large 'laddoo' with a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 'Jhadoo nahi raha humare beech mein, kamal khil gaya (The broom is gone and the lotus has bloomed),' he said (PTI) 6/12BJP workers celebrate as early trends show the party's victory in Delhi Assembly polls, during counting of votes in New Delhi (PTI) 7/12BJP supporters celebrate the party's lead in the Delhi Assembly polls as the counting of votes is underway, outside the party office in New Delhi (PTI) 8/12BJP supporters celebrate the party's decisive lead as counting of votes for Delhi Assembly polls is underway (PTI) 9/12BJP supporters celebrate the party's decisive lead as counting of votes for Delhi Assembly polls (PTI) 10/12BJP supporters celebrate the party's decisive lead in the Delhi Assembly polls (PTI) 11/12BJP supporters at the party office on the counting day for Delhi Assembly polls, (PTI) 12/12BJP supporters celebrate the party's decisive lead in the Delhi Assembly polls as counting of votes is underway (PTI)