In pics: BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine facelift launched in India 6 Photos . Updated: 10 Jan 2023, 10:51 PM IST Govind Choudhary BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine facelift arrives in India at ₹57.90 lakh. The updated BMW 3 Series will be available in two variants – 330Li petrol and 320Ld diesel. The BMW car gets re-sculpted kidney grilles, a redesigned bumper and larger air intakes. 1/6BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine facelift arrives in India at ₹57.90 lakh. 2/6The updated BMW 3 Series will be available in two variants – 330Li petrol and 320Ld diesel. 3/6The BMW car gets re-sculpted kidney grilles, a redesigned bumper and larger air intakes. 4/6The BMW Curved Display now houses the 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system – running the latest iDrive 8 operating system – and a 12.3 digital instrument cluster. 5/6The facelift also gets the new BMW steering wheel along with three-zone climate control, which can be adjusted using touch or voice control. 6/6The facelift comes with a 190hp, 400Nm 2.0-litre diesel engine and a 258hp, 400Nm 2.0-litre petrol engine, mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.