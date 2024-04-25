In pics: BMW i5 all electric sedan launched in India, can accelerate from 0-100 km in 3.8 seconds

6 Photos . Updated: 25 Apr 2024, 11:00 PM IST

BMW India launches the all-electric i5 M60 xDrive at ₹1.20 crore, featuring an 83.9 kWh battery with a 516 km range. With 593 bhp and 795 Nm torque, it accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 3.8 seconds.

1/6BMW has launched the all-electric i5 in India, priced at ₹ 1.20 crore (ex-showroom) and arrives in the top-spec M60 xDrive variant. (BMW India)

2/6The BMW i5 M60 xDrive is equipped with an 83.9 kWh battery, delivering a range of 516 km on a single charge. (BMW India)

3/6The BMW electric can accelerate 0-100 kmph in 3.8 just seconds, claims the automaker. (BMW India)

4/6The new BMW i5 showcases an electrified kidney grille with illumination and a closed design, complemented by slimmer headlamps with vertically-stacked LED DRLs. (BMW India)

5/6BMW i5 comes equipped with a new 12.3-inch digital instrument console and a 14.9- inch infotainment screen. (BMW India)