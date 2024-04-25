OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Thu Apr 25 2024 15:57:40
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,643.00 -10.85%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.60 1.27%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 812.60 5.10%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,127.35 5.98%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 292.60 0.71%
Business News/ Photos / In pics: BMW i5 all electric sedan launched in India, can accelerate from 0-100 km in 3.8 seconds

In pics: BMW i5 all electric sedan launched in India, can accelerate from 0-100 km in 3.8 seconds

6 Photos . Updated: 25 Apr 2024, 11:00 PM IST Livemint

BMW India launches the all-electric i5 M60 xDrive at ₹1.20 crore, featuring an 83.9 kWh battery with a 516 km range. With 593 bhp and 795 Nm torque, it accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 3.8 seconds.

BMW has launched the all-electric i5 in India, priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.20 crore (ex-showroom) and arrives in the top-spec M60 xDrive variant.  (BMW India)

1/6BMW has launched the all-electric i5 in India, priced at 1.20 crore (ex-showroom) and arrives in the top-spec M60 xDrive variant.  (BMW India)

The BMW i5 M60 xDrive is equipped with an 83.9 kWh battery, delivering a range of 516 km on a single charge. (BMW India)

2/6The BMW i5 M60 xDrive is equipped with an 83.9 kWh battery, delivering a range of 516 km on a single charge. (BMW India)

The BMW electric can accelerate 0-100 kmph in 3.8 just seconds, claims the automaker. (BMW India)

3/6The BMW electric can accelerate 0-100 kmph in 3.8 just seconds, claims the automaker. (BMW India)

The new BMW i5 showcases an electrified kidney grille with illumination and a closed design, complemented by slimmer headlamps with vertically-stacked LED DRLs. (BMW India)

4/6The new BMW i5 showcases an electrified kidney grille with illumination and a closed design, complemented by slimmer headlamps with vertically-stacked LED DRLs. (BMW India)

BMW i5 comes equipped with a new 12.3-inch digital instrument console and a 14.9- inch infotainment screen. (BMW India)

5/6BMW i5 comes equipped with a new 12.3-inch digital instrument console and a 14.9- inch infotainment screen. (BMW India)

This EV features the M treatment inside, sporting carbon fibre accents, sports seats upholstered in Alcantara or Venganza, and a flatbottom M leather-wrapped steering wheel. (BMW India)

6/6This EV features the M treatment inside, sporting carbon fibre accents, sports seats upholstered in Alcantara or Venganza, and a flatbottom M leather-wrapped steering wheel. (BMW India)

OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue