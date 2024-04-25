In pics: BMW i5 all electric sedan launched in India, can accelerate from 0-100 km in 3.8 seconds 6 Photos . Updated: 25 Apr 2024, 11:00 PM IST Livemint BMW India launches the all-electric i5 M60 xDrive at ₹1.20 crore, featuring an 83.9 kWh battery with a 516 km range. With 593 bhp and 795 Nm torque, it accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 3.8 seconds. 1/6BMW has launched the all-electric i5 in India, priced at ₹1.20 crore (ex-showroom) and arrives in the top-spec M60 xDrive variant. (BMW India) 2/6The BMW i5 M60 xDrive is equipped with an 83.9 kWh battery, delivering a range of 516 km on a single charge. (BMW India) 3/6The BMW electric can accelerate 0-100 kmph in 3.8 just seconds, claims the automaker. (BMW India) 4/6The new BMW i5 showcases an electrified kidney grille with illumination and a closed design, complemented by slimmer headlamps with vertically-stacked LED DRLs. (BMW India) 5/6BMW i5 comes equipped with a new 12.3-inch digital instrument console and a 14.9- inch infotainment screen. (BMW India) 6/6This EV features the M treatment inside, sporting carbon fibre accents, sports seats upholstered in Alcantara or Venganza, and a flatbottom M leather-wrapped steering wheel. (BMW India)