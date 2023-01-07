OPEN APP
In pics: BMW i7 electric sedan launched in India

6 Photos . Updated: 07 Jan 2023, 10:54 PM IST Govind Choudhary
  • BMW launched its BMW i7 electric sedan at a starting price of 1.90 crore. This EV gets different alloy wheels designed to be more aerodynamic. It gets a big kidney grill and vertically split headlamps architecture.
BMW launched its BMW i7 electric sedan at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.90 crore. (BMW)
1/6BMW launched its BMW i7 electric sedan at a starting price of 1.90 crore. (BMW)
This EV gets different alloy wheels designed to be more aerodynamic. 
2/6This EV gets different alloy wheels designed to be more aerodynamic. 
The BMW i7 gets a curved display for infotainment and the instrument cluster. (BMW)
3/6The BMW i7 gets a curved display for infotainment and the instrument cluster. (BMW)
It gets a big kidney grill and vertically split headlamps architecture. (BMW)
4/6It gets a big kidney grill and vertically split headlamps architecture. (BMW)
Interestingly, the BMW comes with a 8K display in a cinema style fashion and a screen which has in-built Amazon Fire TV. (BMW)
5/6Interestingly, the BMW comes with a 8K display in a cinema style fashion and a screen which has in-built Amazon Fire TV. (BMW)
The sedan is claimed to offer a 625 kms of range.  (BMW)
6/6The sedan is claimed to offer a 625 kms of range.  (BMW)
