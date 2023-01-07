Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
In pics: BMW i7 electric sedan launched in India

6 Photos . Updated: 07 Jan 2023, 10:54 PM IST Govind Choudhary

  • BMW launched its BMW i7 electric sedan at a starting price of 1.90 crore. This EV gets different alloy wheels designed to be more aerodynamic. It gets a big kidney grill and vertically split headlamps architecture.

1/6BMW launched its BMW i7 electric sedan at a starting price of 1.90 crore.
2/6This EV gets different alloy wheels designed to be more aerodynamic. 
3/6The BMW i7 gets a curved display for infotainment and the instrument cluster.
4/6It gets a big kidney grill and vertically split headlamps architecture.
5/6Interestingly, the BMW comes with a 8K display in a cinema style fashion and a screen which has in-built Amazon Fire TV.
6/6The sedan is claimed to offer a 625 kms of range. 