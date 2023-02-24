In pics: BMW R nineT & R 18 special 100 year edition bikes roar in India 10 Photos . Updated: 24 Feb 2023, 04:22 PM IST Govind Choudhary Globally, both the BMW R nineT and R 18 limited edition models are restricted to a production run of 1,923 units each. These exclusive versions are now available for booking at all BMW dealerships across India. While the bikes come with cosmetic enhancements, they carry a premium price tag compared to the standard versions of these models. 1/10BMW Motorrad will be marking its 100th anniversary this year, and to celebrate this milestone, the German motorcycle manufacturer has released a special limited edition series. (BMW Motorrad ) 2/10The BMW R nineT 100 Years edition priced at ₹24 lakh and the R 18 100 Years edition priced at ₹25.90 lakh, both ex-showroom prices. (BMW Motorrad ) 3/10 The BMW R nineT 100 Years Edition features a unique paint scheme that includes a fuel tank with a chrome finish, black paint, and white dual pinstripes. (BMW Motorrad ) 4/10The limited edition R nineT model is equipped with the exclusive Option 719 components, such as the 719 Classic wheels featuring anodised black rim rings. (BMW Motorrad ) 5/10Additionally, the motorcycle is equipped with knee pads and a 100 Years badge. (BMW Motorrad) 6/10The R nineT 100 Years Edition also comes equipped with adaptive turning lights, heated grips, cruise control, and pro driving modes. (BMW Motorrad) 7/10The BMW R 18 100 Years Edition sports a Classic Chrome paint scheme with white dual pinstripes on the fuel tank, complemented by black-finished retro-style components. (BMW Motorrad) 8/10The bike also comes equipped with handlebar fittings, gearshift and foot brake levers, handlebar clamps, handlebar weights, mirrors, brake master cylinders, brake calipers and engine casing covers (BMW Motorrad) 9/10The R 18 100 Years Edition is equipped with an Akrapovic exhaust system with perforated tailpipes, adaptive turning lights, a reversing aid, electronic cruise control, and heated grips. (BMW Motorrad) 10/10The motorcycle is adorned with the 100 Years badge and features a dual-tone black and oxblood Option 719 seat. (BMW Motorrad)