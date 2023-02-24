OPEN APP
In pics: BMW R nineT & R 18 special 100 year edition bikes roar in India

10 Photos . Updated: 24 Feb 2023, 04:22 PM IST Govind Choudhary
  • Globally, both the BMW R nineT and R 18 limited edition models are restricted to a production run of 1,923 units each. These exclusive versions are now available for booking at all BMW dealerships across India. While the bikes come with cosmetic enhancements, they carry a premium price tag compared to the standard versions of these models.
BMW Motorrad will be marking its 100th anniversary this year, and to celebrate this milestone, the German motorcycle manufacturer has released a special limited edition series. (BMW Motorrad )
The BMW R nineT 100 Years edition priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24 lakh and the R 18 100 Years edition priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25.90 lakh, both ex-showroom prices. (BMW Motorrad )
 The BMW R nineT 100 Years Edition features a unique paint scheme that includes a fuel tank with a chrome finish, black paint, and white dual pinstripes. (BMW Motorrad )
The limited edition R nineT model is equipped with the exclusive Option 719 components, such as the 719 Classic wheels featuring anodised black rim rings. (BMW Motorrad )
Additionally, the motorcycle is equipped with knee pads and a 100 Years badge.  (BMW Motorrad)
The R nineT 100 Years Edition also comes equipped with adaptive turning lights, heated grips, cruise control, and pro driving modes. (BMW Motorrad)
The BMW R 18 100 Years Edition sports a Classic Chrome paint scheme with white dual pinstripes on the fuel tank, complemented by black-finished retro-style components.  (BMW Motorrad)
The bike also comes equipped with handlebar fittings, gearshift and foot brake levers, handlebar clamps, handlebar weights, mirrors, brake master cylinders, brake calipers and engine casing covers (BMW Motorrad)
The R 18 100 Years Edition is equipped with an Akrapovic exhaust system with perforated tailpipes, adaptive turning lights, a reversing aid, electronic cruise control, and heated grips. (BMW Motorrad)
The motorcycle is adorned with the 100 Years badge and features a dual-tone black and oxblood Option 719 seat. (BMW Motorrad)
