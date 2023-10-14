In pics: BMW X2 gets a refreshed look with Drive 9 powered Curved Display! Have a look 6 Photos . Updated: 14 Oct 2023, 02:03 PM IST Livemint The second-generation BMW X2 stands out from its predecessor with a variety of new styling elements and updated features. 1/6BMW has unveiled its second-generation X2, alongside the introduction of the new iX2 electric compact crossover. The updated BMW X2 crossover showcases a range of contemporary design elements and incorporates advanced technology features. 2/6The redesigned second-generation X2 incorporates various updated design elements, such as revamped LED headlamps, refreshed LED taillights, and sharper kidney grilles. Additionally, there's an optional illuminated kidney grille, and the car boasts improved aerodynamic efficiency. 3/6The second-generation BMW X2 showcases a sleek side profile characterized by minimal dynamic lines that run smoothly between the front and rear fenders. Integrated door handles seamlessly blend into the body panel, contributing to enhanced aerodynamics for the SUV. The coupe roofline adds an extra touch of allure to the car. 4/6The new X2 features updated diamond-cut alloy wheels, and notably, it becomes the first compact crossover from the automaker to offer optional 21-inch alloy wheels. These wheels come fitted with high-performance tires. 5/6Inside the cabin, the standout feature is the BMW Curved Display, which seamlessly integrates a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster with a 10.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system within a single expansive glass panel. This advanced setup is driven by BMW's new iDrive 9, and it includes a driver-facing camera capable of capturing images 6/6The new generation BMW X2 is equipped with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, offered in two different states of tune for the two variants: xDrive28i and M35i xDrive. The first variant delivers 237 bhp of power and 400 Nm of torque, while the latter variant boasts 307 bhp of power and 400 Nm of torque. Both versions come with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.