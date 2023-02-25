In pics: BMW X6 M Competition upgraded with hybrid tech & sleek cosmetics 8 Photos . Updated: 25 Feb 2023, 04:50 PM IST Livemint The BMW X6 M Competition receives a powertrain upgrade and subtle visual enhancements.Inside the BMW X6 M Competition, the Curve display seamlessly integrates the infotainment system and instrument cluster into a single bezel.In a mere 3.2 seconds, the SUV can accelerate from zero to 96 kmph. 1/8The BMW X6 M Competition receives a powertrain upgrade and subtle visual enhancements. 2/8The front grille of the BMW X6 M Competition has been sculpted to give it a sportier and more muscular appearance, while the all-black treatment adds to its athletic look. 3/8Inside the BMW X6 M Competition, the Curve display seamlessly integrates the infotainment system and instrument cluster into a single bezel. 4/8Carbon fiber trims adorn the exterior of the SUV, including mirror caps, as well as the interior of the cabin of the BMW X6 M Competition. 5/8The dimensions of the BMW X6 M Competition remain the same, but the vehicle has undergone cosmetic updates and a powertrain technology upgrade. 6/8With the optional performance package, the SUV can reach a top speed of 285 kmph, while the standard BMW X6 M Competition is capable of achieving 249 kmph. 7/8In a mere 3.2 seconds, the SUV can accelerate from zero to 96 kmph. 8/8Production of the SUV is scheduled to commence in April of this year.