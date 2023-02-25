OPEN APP
Home / Photos / In pics: BMW X6 M Competition upgraded with hybrid tech & sleek cosmetics

In pics: BMW X6 M Competition upgraded with hybrid tech & sleek cosmetics

8 Photos . Updated: 25 Feb 2023, 04:50 PM IST Livemint
  • The BMW X6 M Competition receives a powertrain upgrade and subtle visual enhancements.
  • Inside the BMW X6 M Competition, the Curve display seamlessly integrates the infotainment system and instrument cluster into a single bezel.
  • In a mere 3.2 seconds, the SUV can accelerate from zero to 96 kmph.
The BMW X6 M Competition receives a powertrain upgrade and subtle visual enhancements.
1/8The BMW X6 M Competition receives a powertrain upgrade and subtle visual enhancements.
The front grille of the BMW X6 M Competition has been sculpted to give it a sportier and more muscular appearance, while the all-black treatment adds to its athletic look.
2/8The front grille of the BMW X6 M Competition has been sculpted to give it a sportier and more muscular appearance, while the all-black treatment adds to its athletic look.
Inside the BMW X6 M Competition, the Curve display seamlessly integrates the infotainment system and instrument cluster into a single bezel.
3/8Inside the BMW X6 M Competition, the Curve display seamlessly integrates the infotainment system and instrument cluster into a single bezel.
Carbon fiber trims adorn the exterior of the SUV, including mirror caps, as well as the interior of the cabin of the BMW X6 M Competition.
4/8Carbon fiber trims adorn the exterior of the SUV, including mirror caps, as well as the interior of the cabin of the BMW X6 M Competition.
The dimensions of the BMW X6 M Competition remain the same, but the vehicle has undergone cosmetic updates and a powertrain technology upgrade.
5/8The dimensions of the BMW X6 M Competition remain the same, but the vehicle has undergone cosmetic updates and a powertrain technology upgrade.
With the optional performance package, the SUV can reach a top speed of 285 kmph, while the standard BMW X6 M Competition is capable of achieving 249 kmph.
6/8With the optional performance package, the SUV can reach a top speed of 285 kmph, while the standard BMW X6 M Competition is capable of achieving 249 kmph.
In a mere 3.2 seconds, the SUV can accelerate from zero to 96 kmph.
7/8In a mere 3.2 seconds, the SUV can accelerate from zero to 96 kmph.
Production of the SUV is scheduled to commence in April of this year.
8/8Production of the SUV is scheduled to commence in April of this year.
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x