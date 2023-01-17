In pics: BMW X7 facelift, company’s latest luxury SUV 7 Photos . Updated: 17 Jan 2023, 04:55 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Neha Saini BMW X7 facelift is finally here. The SUV comes with an updated engine, a revised cabin and a reprofiled front end. Here’s a quick look at the all new luxury SUV 1/7BMW X7 facelift is offered in petrol and diesel engine models – X7 xDrive40i and xDrive40d, respectively. 2/7It is priced at ₹1.22 crore for the xDrive40i petrol model. While the diesel version costs ₹1.25 crore. 3/7The X7 facelift model gets a redesigned front end with split-end headlight setup and cascade lighting within the kidney grille. 4/7The SUV features a revamped instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment curved screen. 5/7Bookings of the BMW X7 facelift have opened at BMW dealerships starting today. 6/7The luxury SUV comes with ventilated and heated front seats and a 14-colour ambient light bar. 7/7The BMW X7 facelift SUV can jump from 0 to 100kmph in 5.7 seconds and 5.8 seconds for petrol and diesel engines, respectively.