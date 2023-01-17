Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Photos / In pics: BMW X7 facelift, company’s latest luxury SUV

In pics: BMW X7 facelift, company’s latest luxury SUV

7 Photos . Updated: 17 Jan 2023, 04:55 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Neha Saini

  • BMW X7 facelift is finally here. The SUV comes with an updated engine, a revised cabin and a reprofiled front end. Here’s a quick look at the all new luxury SUV

1/7BMW X7 facelift is offered in petrol and diesel engine models – X7 xDrive40i and xDrive40d, respectively.
2/7It is priced at 1.22 crore for the xDrive40i petrol model. While the diesel version costs 1.25 crore.
3/7The X7 facelift model gets a redesigned front end with split-end headlight setup and cascade lighting within the kidney grille.
4/7The SUV features a revamped instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment curved screen.
5/7Bookings of the BMW X7 facelift have opened at BMW dealerships starting today. 
6/7The luxury SUV comes with ventilated and heated front seats and a 14-colour ambient light bar.
7/7The BMW X7 facelift SUV can jump from 0 to 100kmph in 5.7 seconds and 5.8 seconds for petrol and diesel engines, respectively.  