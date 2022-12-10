In pics: BMW XM, a flagship SUV debuts in India 7 Photos . Updated: 10 Dec 2022, 10:55 PM IST Livemint BMW has launched its flagship BMW XM in India. The SUV is the second standalone product under the M brand after the M1 that was launched in 1978 and it has been priced at ₹2.60 crore (ex-showroom). Notably, the XM will be the first SUV to come from the M series with plug-in hybrid technology. 1/7The BMW XM has been priced at ₹2.60 crore (ex-showroom). (BMW) 2/7The SUV is the second standalone product under the M brand after the M1 that was launched in 1978. (BMW) 3/7The BMW XM is powered by a 4.4-litre petrol engine which is twin-turbocharged. (BMW) 4/7the SUV from BMW gets an illuminated BMW M kidney grille, twin LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps and larger air intakes. (BMW) 5/7It comes finished in Coffee Brown Vintage leather for the upper sections of the instrument panel and door trim panels in soft Napp leather. (BMW) 6/7The L-shaped tail lamps also come with LED elements for illumination. (BMW)