In pics: BMW XM, a flagship SUV debuts in India

7 Photos . Updated: 10 Dec 2022, 10:55 PM IST Livemint
  • BMW has launched its flagship BMW XM in India. The SUV is the second standalone product under the M brand after the M1 that was launched in 1978 and it has been priced at 2.60 crore (ex-showroom). Notably, the XM will be the first SUV to come from the M series with plug-in hybrid technology.
The BMW XM has been priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.60 crore (ex-showroom). (BMW)
The SUV is the second standalone product under the M brand after the M1 that was launched in 1978. (BMW)
The BMW XM is powered by a 4.4-litre petrol engine which is twin-turbocharged.  (BMW)
the SUV from BMW gets an illuminated BMW M kidney grille, twin LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps and larger air intakes. (BMW)
It comes finished in Coffee Brown Vintage leather for the upper sections of the instrument panel and door trim panels in soft Napp leather. (BMW)
The L-shaped tail lamps also come with LED elements for illumination. (BMW)
