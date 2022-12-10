Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Photos / In pics: BMW XM, a flagship SUV debuts in India

In pics: BMW XM, a flagship SUV debuts in India

7 Photos . Updated: 10 Dec 2022, 10:55 PM IST Livemint

  • BMW has launched its flagship BMW XM in India. The SUV is the second standalone product under the M brand after the M1 that was launched in 1978 and it has been priced at 2.60 crore (ex-showroom). Notably, the XM will be the first SUV to come from the M series with plug-in hybrid technology.

1/7The BMW XM has been priced at 2.60 crore (ex-showroom).
2/7The SUV is the second standalone product under the M brand after the M1 that was launched in 1978.
3/7The BMW XM is powered by a 4.4-litre petrol engine which is twin-turbocharged. 
4/7the SUV from BMW gets an illuminated BMW M kidney grille, twin LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps and larger air intakes.
5/7It comes finished in Coffee Brown Vintage leather for the upper sections of the instrument panel and door trim panels in soft Napp leather.
6/7The L-shaped tail lamps also come with LED elements for illumination.