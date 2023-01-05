OPEN APP
Home / Photos / In pics: BMWi unveiled its Vision Dee, a colour changing concept car

In pics: BMWi unveiled its Vision Dee, a colour changing concept car

7 Photos . Updated: 05 Jan 2023, 06:20 PM IST Govind Choudhary
  • BMWi unveiled its latest concept car Vision Dee at CES 2023.
  • This concept car shows how cars in future might respond with their own moods. 
  • The car can talk to the driver and comes with colour changing technology.
BMWi unveiled its latest concept car Vision Dee at CES 2023 (BMWi)
1/7
This concept car shows how cars in future might respond with their own moods. (BMWi)
2/7
The car can talk to the driver and comes with colour changing technology.  (BMWi)
3/7
An occupant can pick between 32 various colours to display on the car. (BMWi)
4/7
The futuristic car has 240 different parts where colours can be changed.  (BMWi)
5/7
The car can also project the digital avatar of the driver.  (BMWi)
6/7
Interestingly, the headlights and grille can make facial expressions through physical icons. (BMWi)
7/7
