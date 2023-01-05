In pics: BMWi unveiled its Vision Dee, a colour changing concept car 7 Photos . Updated: 05 Jan 2023, 06:20 PM IST Govind Choudhary BMWi unveiled its latest concept car Vision Dee at CES 2023.This concept car shows how cars in future might respond with their own moods. The car can talk to the driver and comes with colour changing technology. 1/7BMWi unveiled its latest concept car Vision Dee at CES 2023 (BMWi) 2/7This concept car shows how cars in future might respond with their own moods. (BMWi) 3/7The car can talk to the driver and comes with colour changing technology. (BMWi) 4/7An occupant can pick between 32 various colours to display on the car. (BMWi) 5/7The futuristic car has 240 different parts where colours can be changed. (BMWi) 6/7The car can also project the digital avatar of the driver. (BMWi) 7/7Interestingly, the headlights and grille can make facial expressions through physical icons. (BMWi)