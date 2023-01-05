Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
In pics: BMWi unveiled its Vision Dee, a colour changing concept car

7 Photos . Updated: 05 Jan 2023, 06:20 PM IST Govind Choudhary

  • BMWi unveiled its latest concept car Vision Dee at CES 2023.
  • This concept car shows how cars in future might respond with their own moods. 
  • The car can talk to the driver and comes with colour changing technology.

1/7BMWi unveiled its latest concept car Vision Dee at CES 2023
2/7This concept car shows how cars in future might respond with their own moods.
3/7The car can talk to the driver and comes with colour changing technology. 
4/7An occupant can pick between 32 various colours to display on the car.
5/7The futuristic car has 240 different parts where colours can be changed. 
6/7The car can also project the digital avatar of the driver. 
7/7Interestingly, the headlights and grille can make facial expressions through physical icons.