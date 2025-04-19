Explore
Business News/ Photos / In Pics: Boiled, baked… and now painted potatoes take over Easter eggs 2025 as prices go up

In Pics: Boiled, baked… and now painted potatoes take over Easter eggs 2025 as prices go up

7 Photos . Updated: 19 Apr 2025, 10:16 AM IST Livemint

This Easter, the traditional eggs are in short supply due to the ongoing bird flu outbreak and rising food inflation in the U.S., pushing families to get creative with unique alternatives like potatoes and marshmallows for their holiday hunts. 

Easter celebrates the triumph of life over death and holds a central place in the Christian faith. It is observed on the first Sunday after the Paschal Full Moon following the spring equinox. (Getty Images via AFP)

1/7Easter celebrates the triumph of life over death and holds a central place in the Christian faith. It is observed on the first Sunday after the Paschal Full Moon following the spring equinox. (Getty Images via AFP)

Baskets filled with traditionally decorated Easter eggs are displayed on a table ahead of the opening of an Easter Market. (AP)

2/7Baskets filled with traditionally decorated Easter eggs are displayed on a table ahead of the opening of an Easter Market. (AP)

Children gather to decorate Easter eggs at a community centre in the 10th–12th century Saint George Church. In ancient cultures, eggs were linked to fertility and the earth's renewal during spring. (AFP)

3/7Children gather to decorate Easter eggs at a community centre in the 10th–12th century Saint George Church. In ancient cultures, eggs were linked to fertility and the earth's renewal during spring. (AFP)

A vendor displays hand-decorated Easter eggs at a green market in Belgrade, Serbia. (AP)

4/7A vendor displays hand-decorated Easter eggs at a green market in Belgrade, Serbia. (AP)

Chicks bask under a heat lamp on a farm before Easter. The bird flu outbreak in the U.S. is the key factor behind the spike in egg prices. (AFP)

5/7Chicks bask under a heat lamp on a farm before Easter. The bird flu outbreak in the U.S. is the key factor behind the spike in egg prices. (AFP)

A staff member organises eggs for dyeing ahead of Easter at a farm. To control the bird flu outbreak in the U.S., authorities have culled millions of chickens, causing a sharp decline in egg supply. As a result, egg prices have surged, reaching a record high of $6.23 per dozen in March. (AFP)

6/7A staff member organises eggs for dyeing ahead of Easter at a farm. To control the bird flu outbreak in the U.S., authorities have culled millions of chickens, causing a sharp decline in egg supply. As a result, egg prices have surged, reaching a record high of $6.23 per dozen in March. (AFP)

Due to the ongoing spike in egg prices, people are using alternatives to traditional Easter eggs, such as potatoes. Several social media influencers are embracing and promoting the trend. (X)

7/7Due to the ongoing spike in egg prices, people are using alternatives to traditional Easter eggs, such as potatoes. Several social media influencers are embracing and promoting the trend. (X)

