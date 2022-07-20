OPEN APP

In pics: Britain counts cost of hottest day ever

5 Photos . Updated: 20 Jul 2022, 03:30 PM IST Livemint

Firefighters continued to work overnight to damp d...

'London Fire is under immense pressure. Please be safe,' London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Twitter. (Twitter)
1/5'London Fire is under immense pressure. Please be safe,' London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Twitter. (Twitter)
Firefighters attend a gorse bush fire, during a heatwave near Zennor, Cornwall, Britain on July 19, 2022. (Reuters)
2/5Firefighters attend a gorse bush fire, during a heatwave near Zennor, Cornwall, Britain on July 19, 2022. (Reuters)
Britain's government has defended its record on the environment, touting its decision to move to a net zero status, but ministers have admitted it will take years to upgrade its infrastructure to cope with the heat. (Reuters)
3/5Britain's government has defended its record on the environment, touting its decision to move to a net zero status, but ministers have admitted it will take years to upgrade its infrastructure to cope with the heat. (Reuters)
Britain's Met Office said a new provisional record temperature of 40.3C (104.5F) was recorded in Coningsby, central England, on Tuesday, with 34 sites across the country beating the previous high of 38.7C (101.7F) recorded in 2019. (Reuters)
4/5Britain's Met Office said a new provisional record temperature of 40.3C (104.5F) was recorded in Coningsby, central England, on Tuesday, with 34 sites across the country beating the previous high of 38.7C (101.7F) recorded in 2019. (Reuters)
Trains running from London up the east coast of England were cancelled at least until midday on Wednesday after a fire near the city of Peterborough in central England damaged signalling equipment. Other fires on the network damaged tracks and overhead lines. (Reuters)
5/5Trains running from London up the east coast of England were cancelled at least until midday on Wednesday after a fire near the city of Peterborough in central England damaged signalling equipment. Other fires on the network damaged tracks and overhead lines. (Reuters)
