In pics: Britain counts cost of hottest day ever

Updated: 20 Jul 2022, 03:30 PM IST

Firefighters continued to work overnight to damp down wildfires and engineers raced on Wednesday to fix train tracks that had buckled on Britain's hottest day, triggering warnings that efforts to tackle climate change needed to be stepped up. The London Fire Brigade also endured its busiest day since World War Two on Tuesday when temperatures topped 40C for the first time, igniting fires that destroyed dozens of properties in the capital and sent flames racing through tinderbox-dry grassland at the sides of railway tracks and roads.

1/5'London Fire is under immense pressure. Please be safe,' London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Twitter.

2/5Firefighters attend a gorse bush fire, during a heatwave near Zennor, Cornwall, Britain on July 19, 2022.

3/5Britain's government has defended its record on the environment, touting its decision to move to a net zero status, but ministers have admitted it will take years to upgrade its infrastructure to cope with the heat.

4/5Britain's Met Office said a new provisional record temperature of 40.3C (104.5F) was recorded in Coningsby, central England, on Tuesday, with 34 sites across the country beating the previous high of 38.7C (101.7F) recorded in 2019.