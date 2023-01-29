In pics: Bugatti W16 Mistral continues its world tour in Japan 6 Photos . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 10:53 PM IST Livemint Bugatti Mistral Roadster hits the streets of Japan. It enters Tokyo and hits Asia with its latest stop.Only 99 units of this model have been manufactured which are already sold. 1/6Bugatti Mistral Roadster hits the streets of Japan. (Bugatti) 2/6It enters Tokyo and hits Asia with its latest stop. (Bugatti) 3/6The sportscar shines in front of Mount Fuji (Bugatti) 4/6It showcases its X-themed tailight motif. (Bugatti) 5/6The W16 quad turbo engine can generate up to 1,578 hp. (Bugatti) 6/6Only 99 units of this model have been manufactured which are already sold. (Bugatti)