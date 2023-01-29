OPEN APP
In pics: Bugatti W16 Mistral continues its world tour in Japan

6 Photos . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 10:53 PM IST Livemint
  • Bugatti Mistral Roadster hits the streets of Japan. It enters Tokyo and hits Asia with its latest stop.
  • Only 99 units of this model have been manufactured which are already sold.
Bugatti Mistral Roadster hits the streets of Japan. (Bugatti)
It enters Tokyo and hits Asia with its latest stop.  (Bugatti)
The sportscar shines in front of Mount Fuji (Bugatti)
It showcases its X-themed tailight motif. (Bugatti)
The W16 quad turbo engine can generate up to 1,578 hp.  (Bugatti)
Only 99 units of this model have been manufactured which are already sold.  (Bugatti)
