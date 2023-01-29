Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
In pics: Bugatti W16 Mistral continues its world tour in Japan

6 Photos . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 10:53 PM IST Livemint

1/6Bugatti Mistral Roadster hits the streets of Japan.
2/6It enters Tokyo and hits Asia with its latest stop. 
3/6The sportscar shines in front of Mount Fuji
4/6It showcases its X-themed tailight motif.
5/6The W16 quad turbo engine can generate up to 1,578 hp. 
6/6Only 99 units of this model have been manufactured which are already sold. 