In Pics | Canal Pride back in Amsterdam after two years

8 Photos . Updated: 06 Aug 2022, 09:34 PM IST Livemint

This is 25th edition of boat parade which attracts... more

Hundreds of thousands of people lined canals in the Dutch capital to watch the colorful spectacle of the Pride Canal Parade return for the 25th edition after the last two events were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic (AP)
Colorful spectacle of the Pride Canal Parade return for the 25th edition after the last two events were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic (AFP)
Hundreds of thousands of people lined canals in the Dutch capital to watch the colorful spectacle of the Pride Canal Parade return for the 25th edition after the last two events were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic (AP)
People lined canals in the Dutch capital to watch the colorful spectacle of the Pride Canal Parade return for the 25th edition after the last two events were canceled (AP)
People in boats lined canals in Amsterdam to watch the colorful spectacle of the Pride Canal Parade. (AP)
Mayor of Amsterdam Femke Halsema (C) attends the Canal Parade on a boat along the Amstel river in Amsterdam, (AFP)
This picture taken on August 6, 2022, shows the hand of a participant attending the pride parade on a boat during the Canal Parade in Amsterdam, (AFP)
Participants take part in a pride parade on a boat during the Canal Parade in Amsterdam.  (AFP)
