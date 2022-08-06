In Pics | Canal Pride back in Amsterdam after two years 8 Photos . Updated: 06 Aug 2022, 09:34 PM IST Livemint This is 25th edition of boat parade which attracts... moreThis is 25th edition of boat parade which attracts thousands of visitors, this year 80 participating boats will carry a message inspired by the theme, My Gender, My Pride 1/8Hundreds of thousands of people lined canals in the Dutch capital to watch the colorful spectacle of the Pride Canal Parade return for the 25th edition after the last two events were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic (AP) 2/8Colorful spectacle of the Pride Canal Parade return for the 25th edition after the last two events were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic (AFP) 3/8Hundreds of thousands of people lined canals in the Dutch capital to watch the colorful spectacle of the Pride Canal Parade return for the 25th edition after the last two events were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic (AP) 4/8People lined canals in the Dutch capital to watch the colorful spectacle of the Pride Canal Parade return for the 25th edition after the last two events were canceled (AP) 5/8People in boats lined canals in Amsterdam to watch the colorful spectacle of the Pride Canal Parade. (AP) 6/8Mayor of Amsterdam Femke Halsema (C) attends the Canal Parade on a boat along the Amstel river in Amsterdam, (AFP) 7/8This picture taken on August 6, 2022, shows the hand of a participant attending the pride parade on a boat during the Canal Parade in Amsterdam, (AFP) 8/8Participants take part in a pride parade on a boat during the Canal Parade in Amsterdam. (AFP)