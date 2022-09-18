In Pics: Catching a glimpse of the queen over the decades

9 Photos . Updated: 18 Sep 2022, 06:24 PM IST

Share Via

The longest reigning Britain Monarch has been one ... moreThe longest reigning Britain Monarch has been one of the popular public figure at a global level. Regardless of wherever she go, she was welcomed by huge public. See photos of different occasions when people gathered in large numbers for Queen Elizabeth II