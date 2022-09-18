In Pics: Catching a glimpse of the queen over the decades 9 Photos . Updated: 18 Sep 2022, 06:24 PM IST Livemint The longest reigning Britain Monarch has been one ... moreThe longest reigning Britain Monarch has been one of the popular public figure at a global level. Regardless of wherever she go, she was welcomed by huge public. See photos of different occasions when people gathered in large numbers for Queen Elizabeth II 1/9It was never just the Queen who used to celebrate her birthday, as the whole of Britain used to rejoice on that day. This photograph captures several people waving from a building on the river bank as a flotilla of 1,000 vessels passes on the River Thames to celebrate Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee in London in 2012. (AP/Matt Dunhaml) 2/9Ahead of Queen'a wedding in 1947, people waited slept on roads and waited in line to witness the royal wedding of Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh on Nov. 19, 1947. (AP) 3/9The photograph shows how people struggled for hours to be a part of the Queen Elizabeth's Royal Wedding. Huddled together on the pavement these people made sure of their positions for the Royal procession for the wedding of Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh. (AP) 4/9The queen has also faced criticism on several issues during her life. The crowd seen in this photograph, also consisted of some people who showed anti-English signs as Queen Elizabeth II drove past during New York City visit on Oct. 21, 1957. (AP) 5/9Queen was popular across the globe. During her visit in New York, she was welcomed by this large crowd of people that had gathered in New York to greet Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip along lower Broadway on Oct. 21, 1957, (AP ) 6/9During her France visit in 1972, even the young kids queued up to greet Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, when she arrived in Paris. (AP) 7/9These people found their way on a platform situated next to that of Queen Elizabeth II at Baker Street underground station in London. She visited the place to mark the 150th anniversary of the London Underground on March 20, 2013. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) 8/9Many people gathered to pay their last tributes to the longest reigning Monarch of the Britain. People had to wait for as much as 18 hours to pay their respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth, following her death, in London, Britain. (REUTERS) 9/9Even the chilling nights, could not take away the last chance of these people in the photograph to pay their respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth, following her death, in London, Britain. (REUTERS)