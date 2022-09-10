In Pics | Central Vista Avenue thrown open to public with a drone show 8 Photos . Updated: 10 Sep 2022, 09:47 AM IST Livemint Central Vista Avenue was inaugurate by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 8 SeptemberThe revamped area was thrown open to public on 9 September with amusing drone shows 1/8Visitors gathered at India Gate, part of the revamped Central Vista Avenue, on Kartavya Path. (Hindustan Times) 2/8Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the revamped Central Vista Avenue at the India Gate on Sept. 8, 2022. Modi unveiled the statue Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose during the inauguration of Kartavya Path (AP) 3/8Shots from the amusing drone show for general public held at India Gate after the inauguration ceremony (The Indian Express) 4/8Portrayal of Subhash Chandra Bose through drones, in the amusing drone show at India Gate after the inauguration of Central Vista Avenue. 5/8A security personnel screens a visitor outside the newly constructed under pass at the revamped Central Vista Avenue (Hindustan Times) 6/8Visitors sitting in green lawns near India Gate which is part of the revamped Central Vista Avenue (Hindustan Times) 7/8Visitors enjoying beautiful view of the water body at India Gate that is part of the revamped Central Vista Avenue (Hindustan Times) 8/8Visitors near the newly installed statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at the revamped Central Vista Avenue (Hindustan Times)